PTON (PTON) Tops One Day Volume of $24.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $356,794.03 and $24.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

