Public Mint Price Reaches $0.22 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $200,798.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060686 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001516 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 137.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.