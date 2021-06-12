Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $539,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

