pulltherug.finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $57.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $48,727.53 and $57.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00014410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

