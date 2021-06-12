PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $560,931.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

