PumaPay (PMA) Tops One Day Volume of $560,931.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $560,931.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

