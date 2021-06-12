Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Cap of $331.96 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $331.96 million and $16.16 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00170042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.01132588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.07 or 1.00025027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

