PutinCoin Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $256,098.48 and approximately $133.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.88 or 1.00071328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

