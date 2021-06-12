Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $484.66 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00179029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00196076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.01137260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,819.34 or 0.99787213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

