Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 392.8% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $1.81 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,710 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Q&K International Group worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

