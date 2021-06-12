QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $448,329.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.