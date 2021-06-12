Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277.83 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00024407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $859.01 million and approximately $277.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,477,203 coins and its circulating supply is 98,443,400 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

