Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of QBAK remained flat at $$2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.