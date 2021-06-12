Quant Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Quant has a total market cap of $644.72 million and $6.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $53.40 or 0.00149639 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

