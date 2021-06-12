Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,185.14 and approximately $34.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00172071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00195926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01119739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.11 or 0.99760940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

