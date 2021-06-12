Quantstamp Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.21 million and $579,014.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

