Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.14 million and $852,533.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,786.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.50 or 0.06671505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.18 or 0.01637992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00457239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00685435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00454512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00356804 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,178,711 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.