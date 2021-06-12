Qubitica Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00146131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.23 or 0.00710056 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

