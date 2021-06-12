Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

