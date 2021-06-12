Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.