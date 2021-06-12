QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.28 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $446.22 or 0.01245658 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

