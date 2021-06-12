Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on QUISF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 32,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,408. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

