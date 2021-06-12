Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on QUISF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 32,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,408. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

