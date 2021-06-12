Quiztok Price Down 61.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 61.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,436,702 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

