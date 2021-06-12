QunQun Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $799,261.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

