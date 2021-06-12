Qwertycoin Market Cap Achieves $939,763.81 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $939,763.81 and approximately $739.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

