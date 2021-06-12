Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $850,810.20 and $11,298.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,749,318 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

