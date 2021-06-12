RAI Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.37 million and $5.02 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,843,265 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

