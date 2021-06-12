Rakon (RKN) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Rakon coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $53.24 million and approximately $715,010.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Buying and Selling Rakon

