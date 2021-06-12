RAMP Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. RAMP has a market cap of $72.95 million and $7.01 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,981,079 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

