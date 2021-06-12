Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Range Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

NYSE RRC opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

