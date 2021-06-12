Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $473,527.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

