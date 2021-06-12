Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 193.3% in May

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.72 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

