Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 41.5% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 41.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00165044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00197254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01122959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,158.76 or 1.00302696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

