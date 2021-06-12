Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $39,566.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,680.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.15 or 0.06676343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.64 or 0.01632934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00455449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00155494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00686184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00453469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006699 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,285,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.