Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.10 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $206.70 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00011339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00162938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00196228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.37 or 0.01182209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.46 or 1.00238489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,022,600 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

