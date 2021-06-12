Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Raydium has a total market cap of $203.51 million and $23.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00011407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,007,367 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

