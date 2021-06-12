Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 524,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $221,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 128.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

