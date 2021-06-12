Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

