Realio Network (RIO) Tops One Day Volume of $217,082.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $217,082.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

