RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.58% of RealNetworks worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

