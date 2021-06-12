RealTract (RET) One Day Volume Hits $1,753.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,753.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

