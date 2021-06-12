RED (RED) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, RED has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $876,747.02 and approximately $27,113.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00447243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

