RED Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. RED has a market capitalization of $851,650.38 and approximately $26,290.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00454557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

