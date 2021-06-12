Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,069.92 or 1.00900638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00063967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009428 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

