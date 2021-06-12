ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $82.82 million and $1.07 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.44 or 1.00046161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00367318 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00456681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.28 or 0.00848243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003479 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

