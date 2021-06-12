RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $88.03 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00348273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00156300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00224417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

