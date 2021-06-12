Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 662.20 ($8.65). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 659.40 ($8.62), with a volume of 456,686 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 677.31.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

