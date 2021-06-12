Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $259.69 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00103352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

