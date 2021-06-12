Reef Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $256.06 million and approximately $52.59 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00101841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.