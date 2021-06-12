Refereum (RFR) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and approximately $50,205.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.